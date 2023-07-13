Teradyne Inc. (TER) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) has surged by 1.66 when compared to previous closing price of 109.42, but the company has seen a 2.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) is 29.27x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TER is 1.52. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Teradyne Inc. (TER) is $107.16, which is -$1.78 below the current market price. The public float for TER is 154.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.78% of that float. On July 13, 2023, TER’s average trading volume was 1.70M shares.

TER’s Market Performance

TER stock saw an increase of 2.91% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.92% and a quarterly increase of 8.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.34% for Teradyne Inc. (TER). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.18% for TER’s stock, with a 16.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TER stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TER by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for TER in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $81 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

TER Trading at 9.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares surge +1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TER rose by +2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.96. In addition, Teradyne Inc. saw 27.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TER starting from Robbins Brad, who sale 2,170 shares at the price of $108.72 back on Jun 15. After this action, Robbins Brad now owns 51,467 shares of Teradyne Inc., valued at $235,922 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON MERCEDES, the Director of Teradyne Inc., sale 750 shares at $108.72 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that JOHNSON MERCEDES is holding 18,517 shares at $81,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.91 for the present operating margin

+59.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradyne Inc. stands at +22.68. The total capital return value is set at 31.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.39. Equity return is now at value 27.00, with 18.60 for asset returns.

Based on Teradyne Inc. (TER), the company’s capital structure generated 5.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.14. Total debt to assets is 3.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Teradyne Inc. (TER) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.