Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s (TMHC) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, TMHC stock has gone up by 3.61%, with a monthly gain of 6.94% and a quarterly surge of 32.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.32% for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.23% for TMHC’s stock, with a 41.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) Right Now?

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.30x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.76. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) by analysts is $51.58, which is $0.46 above the current market price. The public float for TMHC is 102.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.41% of that float. On July 13, 2023, the average trading volume of TMHC was 1.21M shares.

TMHC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) has jumped by 2.65 compared to previous close of 48.65. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/06/21 that This Home Builder Stock Could Soar 65%

TMHC Trading at 10.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.52% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +5.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMHC rose by +3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +113.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.58. In addition, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation saw 64.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMHC starting from LYON WILLIAM H, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $49.03 back on Jul 03. After this action, LYON WILLIAM H now owns 108,570 shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, valued at $98,060 using the latest closing price.

LYON WILLIAM H, the Director of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, sale 74,896 shares at $48.13 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that LYON WILLIAM H is holding 3,277,316 shares at $3,604,744 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.62 for the present operating margin

+25.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation stands at +12.80. The total capital return value is set at 19.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.51. Equity return is now at value 23.70, with 12.50 for asset returns.

Based on Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC), the company’s capital structure generated 55.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.82. Total debt to assets is 30.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 48.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.