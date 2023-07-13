Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT)’s stock price has soared by 0.61 in relation to previous closing price of 23.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/14/21 that Inflation Bets Give a Boost to Small-Cap Stocks

Is It Worth Investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is above average at 29.06x. The 36-month beta value for SKT is also noteworthy at 1.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SKT is $20.50, which is -$2.86 below than the current price. The public float for SKT is 101.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.38% of that float. The average trading volume of SKT on July 13, 2023 was 973.85K shares.

SKT’s Market Performance

SKT’s stock has seen a 5.75% increase for the week, with a 5.46% rise in the past month and a 18.89% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.08% for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.88% for SKT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SKT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SKT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $22 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

SKT Trading at 12.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.52% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +6.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKT rose by +5.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.74. In addition, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. saw 29.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKT starting from TANGER STEVEN B, who sale 79,936 shares at the price of $22.00 back on Jun 13. After this action, TANGER STEVEN B now owns 1,201,983 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., valued at $1,758,592 using the latest closing price.

TANGER STEVEN B, the Executive Chair of the Board of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., sale 220,064 shares at $21.67 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that TANGER STEVEN B is holding 1,281,919 shares at $4,768,787 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.04 for the present operating margin

+42.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stands at +18.34. The total capital return value is set at 5.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.07. Equity return is now at value 17.20, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT), the company’s capital structure generated 311.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.67. Total debt to assets is 68.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 310.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.20.

Conclusion

In summary, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.