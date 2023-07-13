Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) has gone up by 5.77% for the week, with a 4.23% rise in the past month and a 8.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.19% for SNV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.67% for SNV’s stock, with a -9.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) Right Now?

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SNV is at 1.38.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for SNV is 143.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.87% of that float. The average trading volume for SNV on July 13, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

SNV) stock’s latest price update

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.64 in comparison to its previous close of 31.73, however, the company has experienced a 5.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNV stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for SNV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNV in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $38 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

SNV Trading at 10.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares surge +4.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNV rose by +5.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.59. In addition, Synovus Financial Corp. saw -14.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNV starting from Irby John H., who purchase 3,575 shares at the price of $28.20 back on May 05. After this action, Irby John H. now owns 13,706 shares of Synovus Financial Corp., valued at $100,815 using the latest closing price.

Creson Shellie, the EVP and Chief Risk Officer of Synovus Financial Corp., purchase 2,800 shares at $28.33 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Creson Shellie is holding 34,648 shares at $79,324 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Synovus Financial Corp. stands at +30.49. The total capital return value is set at 11.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.81. Equity return is now at value 19.00, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV), the company’s capital structure generated 108.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.06. Total debt to assets is 8.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.