Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SPOT is 1.75. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) is $149.14, which is -$6.12 below the current market price. The public float for SPOT is 140.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.66% of that float. On July 13, 2023, SPOT’s average trading volume was 1.54M shares.

SPOT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) has surged by 3.24 when compared to previous closing price of 160.58, but the company has seen a 3.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/05/23 that Spotify Layoffs Are Latest Sign of Struggles in Podcast Business

SPOT’s Market Performance

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has seen a 3.15% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.17% gain in the past month and a 26.29% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for SPOT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.57% for SPOT stock, with a simple moving average of 45.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPOT stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for SPOT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SPOT in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $190 based on the research report published on June 21st of the current year 2023.

SPOT Trading at 10.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.11% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +10.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPOT rose by +3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $157.81. In addition, Spotify Technology S.A. saw 109.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPOT

Equity return is now at value -33.90, with -10.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.