Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is $63.10, which is -$11.39 below the current market price. The public float for SCCO is 85.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SCCO on July 13, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

SCCO) stock’s latest price update

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO)’s stock price has increased by 2.76 compared to its previous closing price of 72.14. However, the company has seen a 4.59% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SCCO’s Market Performance

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has experienced a 4.59% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.00% rise in the past month, and a -4.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for SCCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.76% for SCCO stock, with a simple moving average of 11.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCCO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SCCO by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SCCO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $66 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

SCCO Trading at 3.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +5.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCCO rose by +4.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.32. In addition, Southern Copper Corporation saw 22.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCCO starting from PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL, who sale 500 shares at the price of $70.21 back on Jun 12. After this action, PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL now owns 5,514 shares of Southern Copper Corporation, valued at $35,105 using the latest closing price.

PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL, the Director of Southern Copper Corporation, sale 500 shares at $78.50 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL is holding 6,014 shares at $39,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.15 for the present operating margin

+45.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southern Copper Corporation stands at +26.26. The total capital return value is set at 28.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.39. Equity return is now at value 34.00, with 15.50 for asset returns.

Based on Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO), the company’s capital structure generated 87.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.77. Total debt to assets is 41.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.