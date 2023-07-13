Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) has surged by 13.47 when compared to previous closing price of 1.93, but the company has seen a 15.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) Right Now?

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 1.47x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) by analysts is $2.00, which is -$0.19 below the current market price. The public float for SOHO is 15.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.44% of that float. On July 13, 2023, the average trading volume of SOHO was 31.12K shares.

SOHO’s Market Performance

SOHO stock saw an increase of 15.87% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.31% and a quarterly increase of 10.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.12% for Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.28% for SOHO stock, with a simple moving average of 9.56% for the last 200 days.

SOHO Trading at 16.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOHO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares surge +13.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOHO rose by +15.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9500. In addition, Sotherly Hotels Inc. saw 20.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOHO starting from Sims Andrew, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $1.98 back on Mar 29. After this action, Sims Andrew now owns 0 shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc., valued at $39,660 using the latest closing price.

Sims Andrew, the Chairman of Sotherly Hotels Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $2.14 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Sims Andrew is holding 20,000 shares at $64,308 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOHO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.52 for the present operating margin

+29.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sotherly Hotels Inc. stands at +19.59. The total capital return value is set at 6.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.99. Equity return is now at value 53.20, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO), the company’s capital structure generated 618.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.08. Total debt to assets is 79.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 618.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 86.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.39.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.