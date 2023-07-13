Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) has seen a 5.11% increase in the past week, with a 13.59% gain in the past month, and a 5.21% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.00% for SQM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.47% for SQM’s stock, with a -3.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) is above average at 5.93x. The 36-month beta value for SQM is also noteworthy at 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SQM is $85.87, which is $11.54 above than the current price. The public float for SQM is 142.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.54% of that float. The average trading volume of SQM on July 13, 2023 was 1.88M shares.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM)’s stock price has plunge by 0.93relation to previous closing price of 79.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.11% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SQM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SQM by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SQM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $60 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2023.

After a stumble in the market that brought SQM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares surge +15.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SQM rose by +5.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.78. In addition, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. saw 0.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.35 for the present operating margin

+53.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stands at +36.47. The total capital return value is set at 83.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 60.89. Equity return is now at value 83.60, with 37.20 for asset returns.

Based on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM), the company’s capital structure generated 60.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.83. Total debt to assets is 27.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

In summary, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.