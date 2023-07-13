SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.82.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SMRT is 143.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SMRT on July 13, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.51 in relation to its previous close of 3.90. However, the company has experienced a 7.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SMRT’s Market Performance

SMRT’s stock has risen by 7.10% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.98% and a quarterly rise of 50.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.84% for SmartRent Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.17% for SMRT stock, with a simple moving average of 42.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMRT stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for SMRT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SMRT in the upcoming period, according to Imperial Capital is $6 based on the research report published on August 16th of the previous year 2022.

SMRT Trading at 17.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.73%, as shares surge +18.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMRT rose by +7.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.56. In addition, SmartRent Inc. saw 61.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMRT starting from DeRose-Wilson Isaiah, who sale 65,067 shares at the price of $3.23 back on Jun 16. After this action, DeRose-Wilson Isaiah now owns 5,339 shares of SmartRent Inc., valued at $210,492 using the latest closing price.

DeRose-Wilson Isaiah, the Chief Technology Officer of SmartRent Inc., sale 2,851 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that DeRose-Wilson Isaiah is holding 70,406 shares at $9,978 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMRT

Equity return is now at value -22.90, with -15.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.