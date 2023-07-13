Should You Invest in Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TERN is at -1.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TERN is $16.33, which is $9.09 above the current market price. The public float for TERN is 35.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.55% of that float. The average trading volume for TERN on July 13, 2023 was 779.65K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

TERN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) has decreased by -3.02 when compared to last closing price of 8.28. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.08% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TERN’s Market Performance

TERN’s stock has fallen by -6.08% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -32.97% and a quarterly drop of -31.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.98% for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.78% for TERN stock, with a simple moving average of -11.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TERN stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for TERN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TERN in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $16 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2023.

TERN Trading at -27.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.91%, as shares sank -33.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TERN fell by -6.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.69. In addition, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -21.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TERN starting from Lu Hongbo, who purchase 758,620 shares at the price of $7.25 back on Dec 23. After this action, Lu Hongbo now owns 4,340,212 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $5,499,995 using the latest closing price.

Vivo Opportunity, LLC, the 10% Owner of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 758,620 shares at $7.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Vivo Opportunity, LLC is holding 4,340,212 shares at $5,499,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TERN

Equity return is now at value -30.80, with -29.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 33.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.