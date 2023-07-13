Should You Invest in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SGMO is at 1.11.

The public float for SGMO is 138.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.66% of that float. The average trading volume for SGMO on July 13, 2023 was 2.55M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SGMO) stock’s latest price update

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.88 in relation to its previous close of 1.39. However, the company has experienced a 9.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SGMO’s Market Performance

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) has experienced a 9.16% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 20.17% rise in the past month, and a -2.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.91% for SGMO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.28% for SGMO’s stock, with a -47.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGMO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SGMO by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SGMO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $1.50 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2023.

SGMO Trading at 12.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.80%, as shares surge +25.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGMO rose by +9.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2550. In addition, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. saw -54.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGMO starting from BIOGEN INC., who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $5.27 back on Aug 30. After this action, BIOGEN INC. now owns 23,652,466 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., valued at $526,520 using the latest closing price.

BIOGEN INC., the 10% Owner of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., sale 400,000 shares at $5.33 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that BIOGEN INC. is holding 23,752,466 shares at $2,130,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGMO

Equity return is now at value -40.40, with -23.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.