Should You Invest in Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for QSI is at 2.30. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for QSI is $4.00, which is $1.63 above the current market price. The public float for QSI is 96.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.34% of that float. The average trading volume for QSI on July 13, 2023 was 641.54K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

QSI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) has surged by 14.49 when compared to previous closing price of 2.07, but the company has seen a 17.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

QSI’s Market Performance

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) has experienced a 17.33% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 48.12% rise in the past month, and a 47.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.24% for QSI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 37.79% for QSI stock, with a simple moving average of 14.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QSI stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for QSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QSI in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $13 based on the research report published on October 20th of the previous year 2021.

QSI Trading at 46.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.81%, as shares surge +47.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSI rose by +17.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.76. In addition, Quantum-Si incorporated saw 29.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QSI starting from LaPointe Christian, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.77 back on Mar 15. After this action, LaPointe Christian now owns 247,693 shares of Quantum-Si incorporated, valued at $35,400 using the latest closing price.

RAKIN KEVIN, the Director of Quantum-Si incorporated, sale 89,000 shares at $2.15 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that RAKIN KEVIN is holding 1,801,000 shares at $191,234 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QSI

The total capital return value is set at -26.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.84. Equity return is now at value -32.30, with -29.90 for asset returns.

Based on Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI), the company’s capital structure generated 4.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.64. Total debt to assets is 4.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -161.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.