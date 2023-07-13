Should You Invest in JX Luxventure Limited (JXJT) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for JXJT is at 1.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for JXJT is 0.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.68% of that float. The average trading volume for JXJT on July 13, 2023 was 53.85K shares.

JXJT) stock’s latest price update

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: JXJT)’s stock price has increased by 14.60 compared to its previous closing price of 2.65. However, the company has seen a 37.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

JXJT’s Market Performance

JXJT’s stock has risen by 37.54% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.94% and a quarterly drop of -46.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.34% for JX Luxventure Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.98% for JXJT stock, with a simple moving average of -52.90% for the last 200 days.

JXJT Trading at -18.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JXJT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.68%, as shares sank -4.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JXJT rose by +37.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.59. In addition, JX Luxventure Limited saw -62.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JXJT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-69.30 for the present operating margin

+1.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for JX Luxventure Limited stands at -69.34. Equity return is now at value -312.40, with -202.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JX Luxventure Limited (JXJT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.