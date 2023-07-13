Should You Invest in Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for EVGN is at 1.27.

The public float for EVGN is 39.74M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.64% of that float. The average trading volume for EVGN on July 13, 2023 was 159.94K shares.

EVGN) stock’s latest price update

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN)’s stock price has plunge by 9.57relation to previous closing price of 1.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 12.50% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EVGN’s Market Performance

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) has seen a 12.50% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 121.06% gain in the past month and a 121.05% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.64% for EVGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.21% for EVGN’s stock, with a 73.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVGN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for EVGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVGN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $7 based on the research report published on October 08th of the previous year 2021.

EVGN Trading at 66.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.97%, as shares surge +104.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +115.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVGN rose by +12.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0074. In addition, Evogene Ltd. saw 80.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EVGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1774.03 for the present operating margin

-105.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evogene Ltd. stands at -1590.33. The total capital return value is set at -59.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.31. Equity return is now at value -83.80, with -44.50 for asset returns.

Based on Evogene Ltd. (EVGN), the company’s capital structure generated 6.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.11. Total debt to assets is 3.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.