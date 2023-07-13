ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.02 in comparison to its previous close of 561.44, however, the company has experienced a -0.78% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/26/23 that ServiceNow Earnings Beat Street Estimates

Is It Worth Investing in ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) is above average at 286.11x. The 36-month beta value for NOW is also noteworthy at 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 30 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NOW is $556.26, which is -$10.98 below than the current price. The public float for NOW is 201.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.07% of that float. The average trading volume of NOW on July 13, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

NOW’s Market Performance

NOW stock saw an increase of -0.78% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.11% and a quarterly increase of 19.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.23% for ServiceNow Inc. (NOW). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.06% for NOW’s stock, with a 26.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOW stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for NOW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOW in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $660 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

NOW Trading at 8.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +2.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOW fell by -0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $556.17. In addition, ServiceNow Inc. saw 44.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOW starting from Mastantuono Gina, who sale 386 shares at the price of $553.00 back on Jul 10. After this action, Mastantuono Gina now owns 6,971 shares of ServiceNow Inc., valued at $213,458 using the latest closing price.

Mastantuono Gina, the Chief Financial Officer of ServiceNow Inc., sale 759 shares at $552.98 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Mastantuono Gina is holding 7,357 shares at $419,712 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.90 for the present operating margin

+78.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for ServiceNow Inc. stands at +4.49. The total capital return value is set at 5.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.04. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on ServiceNow Inc. (NOW), the company’s capital structure generated 44.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.73. Total debt to assets is 16.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In summary, ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.