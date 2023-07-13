Sempra (SRE) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Sempra (NYSE: SRE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.74. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sempra (SRE) is $173.46, which is $25.19 above the current market price. The public float for SRE is 310.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SRE on July 13, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

SRE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sempra (NYSE: SRE) has increased by 1.22 when compared to last closing price of 146.94. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/02/22 that California’s Natural-Gas Bans Push Utility to Find a New Strategy

SRE’s Market Performance

Sempra (SRE) has seen a 1.72% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.70% gain in the past month and a -3.89% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.58% for SRE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.76% for SRE’s stock, with a -2.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRE stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SRE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SRE in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $178 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

SRE Trading at 0.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares surge +1.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRE rose by +1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.23. In addition, Sempra saw -3.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRE starting from Martin Jeffrey W, who sale 19,260 shares at the price of $146.09 back on Mar 15. After this action, Martin Jeffrey W now owns 1 shares of Sempra, valued at $2,813,736 using the latest closing price.

MIHALIK TREVOR I, the Executive VP and CFO of Sempra, sale 2,306 shares at $148.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that MIHALIK TREVOR I is holding 21,362 shares at $342,441 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.67 for the present operating margin

+26.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sempra stands at +13.75. The total capital return value is set at 6.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.30. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Sempra (SRE), the company’s capital structure generated 108.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.07. Total debt to assets is 37.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sempra (SRE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.