SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, SEAS stock has gone down by -2.17%, with a monthly decline of -4.10% and a quarterly plunge of -6.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.08% for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.34% for SEAS stock, with a simple moving average of -2.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is 13.39x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SEAS is 1.95.

The public float for SEAS is 35.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.33% of that float. On July 13, 2023, SEAS’s average trading volume was 827.12K shares.

SEAS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) has surged by 0.38 when compared to previous closing price of 54.79, but the company has seen a -2.17% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/19/22 that Sesame Place Theme Park Draws Backlash After a Character Appears to Ignore Black Girls

Analysts’ Opinion of SEAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEAS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SEAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEAS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $75 based on the research report published on May 31st of the current year 2023.

SEAS Trading at -2.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares sank -7.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAS fell by -2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.68. In addition, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. saw 2.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEAS starting from Swanson Marc, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $59.31 back on Jun 15. After this action, Swanson Marc now owns 156,537 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., valued at $237,240 using the latest closing price.

Gray William, the Director of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $60.23 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Gray William is holding 46,484 shares at $1,204,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEAS

Equity return is now at value -66.20, with 12.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.