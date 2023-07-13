Sanofi (SNY) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) is above average at 14.33x. The 36-month beta value for SNY is also noteworthy at 0.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SNY is $60.65, which is $11.79 above than the current price. The public float for SNY is 2.24B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.19% of that float. The average trading volume of SNY on July 13, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

SNY stock's latest price update

Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.21 in relation to its previous close of 51.72. However, the company has experienced a -2.19% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/18/22 that Sanofi and Glaxo Report Dual Disappointments. The Stocks Are Holding Up.

SNY’s Market Performance

Sanofi (SNY) has experienced a -2.19% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.15% rise in the past month, and a -6.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.96% for SNY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.33% for SNY stock, with a simple moving average of 6.90% for the last 200 days.

SNY Trading at -2.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.03%, as shares surge +1.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNY fell by -2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.57. In addition, Sanofi saw 7.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.33 for the present operating margin

+63.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sanofi stands at +19.47. The total capital return value is set at 10.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.34. Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 7.70 for asset returns.

Based on Sanofi (SNY), the company’s capital structure generated 28.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.10. Total debt to assets is 16.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In summary, Sanofi (SNY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.