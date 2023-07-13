Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SGBX is -2.90. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX) is $6.00, which is $4.81 above the current market price. The public float for SGBX is 9.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.61% of that float. On July 13, 2023, SGBX’s average trading volume was 41.11K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SGBX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) has surged by 11.03 when compared to previous closing price of 1.07, but the company has seen a 26.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SGBX’s Market Performance

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX) has seen a 26.95% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 31.07% gain in the past month and a 30.05% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.12% for SGBX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 24.64% for SGBX stock, with a simple moving average of -1.34% for the last 200 days.

SGBX Trading at 35.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.66%, as shares surge +26.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGBX rose by +26.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9672. In addition, Safe & Green Holdings Corp. saw -13.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SGBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.64 for the present operating margin

-11.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Safe & Green Holdings Corp. stands at -34.10. Equity return is now at value -68.70, with -38.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.