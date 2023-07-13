RXO Inc. (RXO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31x that is above its average ratio.

The public float for RXO is 116.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RXO on July 13, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

RXO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) has dropped by -4.87 compared to previous close of 21.96. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RXO’s Market Performance

RXO’s stock has fallen by -5.86% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.52% and a quarterly rise of 9.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.13% for RXO Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.38% for RXO’s stock, with a 8.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXO stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for RXO by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for RXO in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $18 based on the research report published on July 12th of the current year 2023.

RXO Trading at -0.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares sank -4.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXO fell by -5.86%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.03. In addition, RXO Inc. saw 21.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.59 for the present operating margin

+22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for RXO Inc. stands at +1.92. The total capital return value is set at 18.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.95. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on RXO Inc. (RXO), the company’s capital structure generated 105.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.29. Total debt to assets is 30.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 2.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RXO Inc. (RXO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.