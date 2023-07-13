Republic Services Inc. (RSG) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Republic Services Inc. (RSG) has seen a -1.30% decrease in the past week, with a 4.10% gain in the past month, and a 10.45% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.37% for RSG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.68% for RSG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Republic Services Inc. (NYSE: RSG) Right Now?

Republic Services Inc. (NYSE: RSG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for RSG is at 0.67. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for RSG is $156.18, which is $4.88 above the current market price. The public float for RSG is 276.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.87% of that float. The average trading volume for RSG on July 13, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

RSG) stock’s latest price update

Republic Services Inc. (NYSE: RSG)’s stock price has dropped by -0.45 in relation to previous closing price of 149.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RSG stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for RSG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RSG in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $146 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

RSG Trading at 2.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares surge +3.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSG fell by -1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $148.45. In addition, Republic Services Inc. saw 15.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RSG starting from Collins Tomago, who sale 1,545 shares at the price of $130.77 back on Mar 22. After this action, Collins Tomago now owns 10,604 shares of Republic Services Inc., valued at $202,044 using the latest closing price.

Weymouth Katharine, the Director of Republic Services Inc., sale 4,304 shares at $133.56 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Weymouth Katharine is holding 0 shares at $574,855 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.85 for the present operating margin

+28.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Republic Services Inc. stands at +11.01. The total capital return value is set at 11.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.43. Equity return is now at value 15.90, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Republic Services Inc. (RSG), the company’s capital structure generated 124.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.50. Total debt to assets is 41.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Republic Services Inc. (RSG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.