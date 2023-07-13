Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) is $10.63, which is $7.71 above the current market price. The public float for RLMD is 29.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RLMD on July 13, 2023 was 201.86K shares.

The stock of Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD) has increased by 7.78 when compared to last closing price of 2.70.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RLMD’s Market Performance

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) has seen a 11.92% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.81% gain in the past month and a 20.25% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.80% for RLMD.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.19% for RLMD’s stock, with a -51.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLMD stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for RLMD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RLMD in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $10 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2022.

RLMD Trading at 3.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.84%, as shares surge +11.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLMD rose by +11.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.59. In addition, Relmada Therapeutics Inc. saw -16.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLMD starting from O’Gorman Cedric, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.18 back on May 23. After this action, O’Gorman Cedric now owns 10,121 shares of Relmada Therapeutics Inc., valued at $31,800 using the latest closing price.

TRAVERSA SERGIO, the Chief Executive Officer of Relmada Therapeutics Inc., purchase 55,250 shares at $2.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that TRAVERSA SERGIO is holding 144,024 shares at $115,804 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLMD

Equity return is now at value -91.30, with -83.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.26.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.