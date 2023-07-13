Real-Time Update: FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, FTCI stock has gone up by 4.13%, with a monthly gain of 21.03% and a quarterly surge of 21.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.97% for FTC Solar Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.44% for FTCI stock, with a simple moving average of 24.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.81. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) is $4.69, which is $1.41 above the current market price. The public float for FTCI is 63.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FTCI on July 13, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

FTCI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) has increased by 4.79 when compared to last closing price of 3.13. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTCI stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for FTCI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FTCI in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2023.

FTCI Trading at 15.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.73%, as shares surge +26.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTCI rose by +4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.85. In addition, FTC Solar Inc. saw 22.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTCI starting from ARC Family Trust, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $3.22 back on Jul 12. After this action, ARC Family Trust now owns 13,240,857 shares of FTC Solar Inc., valued at $112,700 using the latest closing price.

ARC Family Trust, the 10% Owner of FTC Solar Inc., sale 35,000 shares at $3.14 during a trade that took place back on Jul 11, which means that ARC Family Trust is holding 13,275,857 shares at $109,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-80.91 for the present operating margin

-22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for FTC Solar Inc. stands at -80.94. The total capital return value is set at -93.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.22. Equity return is now at value -105.70, with -55.00 for asset returns.

Based on FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.78. Total debt to assets is 0.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

To put it simply, FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.