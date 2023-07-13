Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEP): A Technical Analysis

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 108.43x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.72. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEP) is $0.70, The public float for QRTEP is 11.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QRTEP on July 13, 2023 was 63.49K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

QRTEP) stock’s latest price update

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEP)’s stock price has dropped by -6.83 in relation to previous closing price of 38.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

QRTEP’s Market Performance

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEP) has experienced a -7.79% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.91% rise in the past month, and a 19.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.97% for QRTEP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.16% for QRTEP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.54% for the last 200 days.

QRTEP Trading at 6.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRTEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares surge +10.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRTEP fell by -7.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.11. In addition, Qurate Retail Inc. saw 5.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRTEP starting from Rawlinson David, who sale 89,300 shares at the price of $0.92 back on Mar 17. After this action, Rawlinson David now owns 372,004 shares of Qurate Retail Inc., valued at $82,406 using the latest closing price.

Wilm Renee L, the Chief Legal/Admin Officer of Qurate Retail Inc., sale 18,100 shares at $0.92 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Wilm Renee L is holding 33,166 shares at $16,708 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRTEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.54 for the present operating margin

+19.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qurate Retail Inc. stands at -21.43. The total capital return value is set at 4.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.84.

Based on Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEP), the company’s capital structure generated 1,994.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.23. Total debt to assets is 65.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,774.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.