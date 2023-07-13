Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 11.96 in relation to its previous close of 4.18. However, the company has experienced a 15.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QUAD is 1.78.

The public float for QUAD is 30.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QUAD on July 13, 2023 was 189.30K shares.

QUAD’s Market Performance

The stock of Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) has seen a 15.56% increase in the past week, with a 28.93% rise in the past month, and a 15.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.46% for QUAD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.23% for QUAD stock, with a simple moving average of 26.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QUAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QUAD stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for QUAD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QUAD in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $9 based on the research report published on July 12th of the current year 2023.

QUAD Trading at 31.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QUAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.92%, as shares surge +26.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QUAD rose by +15.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.88. In addition, Quad/Graphics Inc. saw 14.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QUAD starting from Staniak Anthony, who purchase 17,403 shares at the price of $2.83 back on May 05. After this action, Staniak Anthony now owns 185,724 shares of Quad/Graphics Inc., valued at $49,282 using the latest closing price.

Quadracci Robert H, the Chief Human Resources Officer of Quad/Graphics Inc., purchase 8,750 shares at $2.80 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Quadracci Robert H is holding 57,003 shares at $24,486 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QUAD

Equity return is now at value -9.50, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.