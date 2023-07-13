Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 114.11x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) by analysts is $109.50, which is $3.29 above the current market price. The public float for QRVO is 98.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.55% of that float. On July 13, 2023, the average trading volume of QRVO was 1.23M shares.

Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO)’s stock price has plunge by 1.19relation to previous closing price of 104.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.92% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/04/21 that Tesla, Moderna, Zillow, Qualcomm, Qorvo: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

QRVO’s Market Performance

Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) has experienced a 7.92% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.08% rise in the past month, and a 10.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.42% for QRVO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.95% for QRVO’s stock, with a 10.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QRVO Trading at 8.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +4.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRVO rose by +7.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.56. In addition, Qorvo Inc. saw 16.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRVO starting from HARDING JOHN R, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $99.72 back on Jun 08. After this action, HARDING JOHN R now owns 5,759 shares of Qorvo Inc., valued at $99,720 using the latest closing price.

CREVISTON STEVEN E, the SVP, Connectivity & Sensors of Qorvo Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $100.00 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that CREVISTON STEVEN E is holding 75,891 shares at $300,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.26 for the present operating margin

+37.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qorvo Inc. stands at +2.89. Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.