Precigen Inc. (PGEN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 1.16. However, the company has seen a 3.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PGEN is also noteworthy at 1.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PGEN is $9.07, which is $7.91 above than the current price. The public float for PGEN is 183.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.35% of that float. The average trading volume of PGEN on July 13, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

PGEN’s Market Performance

PGEN’s stock has seen a 3.57% increase for the week, with a -1.69% drop in the past month and a 14.85% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.44% for Precigen Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.80% for PGEN stock, with a simple moving average of -20.73% for the last 200 days.

PGEN Trading at -3.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares sank -8.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGEN rose by +3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1452. In addition, Precigen Inc. saw -23.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGEN starting from KIRK RANDAL J, who purchase 11,428,571 shares at the price of $1.75 back on Jan 27. After this action, KIRK RANDAL J now owns 31,129,164 shares of Precigen Inc., valued at $19,999,999 using the latest closing price.

Thomasian Harry Jr., the Chief Financial Officer of Precigen Inc., purchase 28,571 shares at $1.75 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that Thomasian Harry Jr. is holding 84,961 shares at $49,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGEN

Equity return is now at value 19.50, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Precigen Inc. (PGEN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.