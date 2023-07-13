PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE: AGS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 55.40x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.34. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) by analysts is $10.71, which is $4.99 above the current market price. The public float for AGS is 37.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.67% of that float. On July 13, 2023, the average trading volume of AGS was 512.30K shares.

AGS stock's latest price update

PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE: AGS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.56 compared to its previous closing price of 5.82. However, the company has seen a gain of 17.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AGS’s Market Performance

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) has experienced a 17.01% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.79% rise in the past month, and a -10.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.71% for AGS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.91% for AGS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AGS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on May 15th of the current year 2023.

AGS Trading at 10.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.39%, as shares surge +0.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGS rose by +17.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.65. In addition, PlayAGS Inc. saw 22.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGS starting from CHIBIB ADAM, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $5.80 back on May 17. After this action, CHIBIB ADAM now owns 40,122 shares of PlayAGS Inc., valued at $11,600 using the latest closing price.

Massion Anna, the Director of PlayAGS Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $6.00 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Massion Anna is holding 39,036 shares at $29,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.89 for the present operating margin

+47.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for PlayAGS Inc. stands at -2.60. The total capital return value is set at 6.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.27. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on PlayAGS Inc. (AGS), the company’s capital structure generated 1,152.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.02. Total debt to assets is 83.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,135.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.