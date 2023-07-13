Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) is above average at 55.41x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.30.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) is $84.71, which is $16.24 above the current market price. The public float for PLNT is 81.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PLNT on July 13, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

PLNT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) has plunged by -0.13 when compared to previous closing price of 69.35, but the company has seen a 4.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/08/22 that Planet Fitness Ends Quarter With Record Membership and Raises 2022 Guidance

PLNT’s Market Performance

PLNT’s stock has risen by 4.92% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.96% and a quarterly drop of -12.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.49% for Planet Fitness Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.84% for PLNT stock, with a simple moving average of -5.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLNT stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for PLNT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PLNT in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $57 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2023.

PLNT Trading at 0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -0.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLNT rose by +4.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.00. In addition, Planet Fitness Inc. saw -12.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLNT starting from Rondeau Christopher, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $64.98 back on Jun 05. After this action, Rondeau Christopher now owns 36,305 shares of Planet Fitness Inc., valued at $649,850 using the latest closing price.

Simmons Jennifer, the Div President, Corp Stores of Planet Fitness Inc., sale 15 shares at $77.73 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Simmons Jennifer is holding 6,706 shares at $1,166 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.56 for the present operating margin

+37.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Planet Fitness Inc. stands at +10.61. The total capital return value is set at 13.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.82. Equity return is now at value -57.20, with 3.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.