Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) has jumped by 2.48 compared to previous close of 3.63. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) is 82.67x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PBI is 2.17.

The public float for PBI is 161.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.96% of that float. On July 13, 2023, PBI’s average trading volume was 1.42M shares.

PBI’s Market Performance

The stock of Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) has seen a 8.77% increase in the past week, with a 3.33% rise in the past month, and a -2.11% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.53% for PBI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.59% for PBI’s stock, with a 2.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBI stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for PBI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PBI in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $10 based on the research report published on April 30th of the previous year 2021.

PBI Trading at 10.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares surge +3.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBI rose by +8.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.53. In addition, Pitney Bowes Inc. saw -2.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBI starting from Stamps Sheila A, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $2.73 back on Sep 07. After this action, Stamps Sheila A now owns 45,834 shares of Pitney Bowes Inc., valued at $54,640 using the latest closing price.

GUILFOILE MARY, the Director of Pitney Bowes Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $3.48 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that GUILFOILE MARY is holding 101,930 shares at $86,918 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBI

Equity return is now at value 21.40, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.