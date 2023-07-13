Phreesia Inc. (PHR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for PHR is also noteworthy at 0.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PHR is $39.00, which is $3.75 above than the current price. The public float for PHR is 50.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.44% of that float. The average trading volume of PHR on July 13, 2023 was 436.27K shares.

PHR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR) has increased by 9.17 when compared to last closing price of 31.62. Despite this, the company has experienced a 16.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PHR’s Market Performance

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) has experienced a 16.94% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.37% rise in the past month, and a 10.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.17% for PHR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.06% for PHR stock, with a simple moving average of 11.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHR stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for PHR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PHR in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $37 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

PHR Trading at 11.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.14%, as shares surge +5.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHR rose by +16.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.16. In addition, Phreesia Inc. saw 6.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHR starting from Munson Gillian, who sale 3,555 shares at the price of $30.06 back on May 10. After this action, Munson Gillian now owns 19,315 shares of Phreesia Inc., valued at $106,864 using the latest closing price.

Davidoff Michael J., the SVP, Payer Business of Phreesia Inc., sale 1,075 shares at $33.13 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Davidoff Michael J. is holding 95,773 shares at $35,615 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.85 for the present operating margin

+50.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phreesia Inc. stands at -62.71. Equity return is now at value -53.20, with -42.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.

Conclusion

In summary, Phreesia Inc. (PHR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.