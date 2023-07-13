Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI)’s stock price has increased by 99.47 compared to its previous closing price of 1.90. However, the company has seen a 94.36% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PTPI is 1.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for PTPI is 1.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PTPI on July 13, 2023 was 2.66M shares.

PTPI’s Market Performance

PTPI stock saw an increase of 94.36% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 66.96% and a quarterly increase of 264.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 37.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.89% for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 81.21% for PTPI stock, with a simple moving average of 21.41% for the last 200 days.

PTPI Trading at 29.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 37.47%, as shares surge +77.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTPI rose by +94.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1700. In addition, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 62.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PTPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-264.45 for the present operating margin

-31.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -334.40. Equity return is now at value -97.60, with -56.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.