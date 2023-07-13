Orion Group Holdings Inc. (ORN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Orion Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ORN)’s stock price has increased by 9.62 compared to its previous closing price of 2.91. However, the company has seen a 12.72% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Orion Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ORN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.79.

The public float for ORN is 28.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ORN on July 13, 2023 was 41.62K shares.

ORN’s Market Performance

ORN stock saw an increase of 12.72% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 21.76% and a quarterly increase of 22.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.69% for Orion Group Holdings Inc. (ORN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.90% for ORN stock, with a simple moving average of 23.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORN stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ORN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ORN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $5.50 based on the research report published on July 30th of the previous year 2021.

ORN Trading at 22.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.68%, as shares surge +23.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORN rose by +12.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.71. In addition, Orion Group Holdings Inc. saw 34.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORN starting from Smith Quentin P. Jr., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $2.66 back on Jun 14. After this action, Smith Quentin P. Jr. now owns 77,278 shares of Orion Group Holdings Inc., valued at $2,660 using the latest closing price.

Smith Quentin P. Jr., the Director of Orion Group Holdings Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $2.60 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Smith Quentin P. Jr. is holding 76,278 shares at $2,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.74 for the present operating margin

+6.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orion Group Holdings Inc. stands at -1.69. The total capital return value is set at -6.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.61. Equity return is now at value -14.90, with -5.80 for asset returns.

Based on Orion Group Holdings Inc. (ORN), the company’s capital structure generated 48.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.57. Total debt to assets is 18.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.91 and the total asset turnover is 2.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Orion Group Holdings Inc. (ORN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.