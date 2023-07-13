OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF) is above average at 7.44x. The 36-month beta value for OMF is also noteworthy at 1.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OMF is $51.69, which is $6.14 above than the current price. The public float for OMF is 116.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.63% of that float. The average trading volume of OMF on July 13, 2023 was 763.60K shares.

OMF) stock’s latest price update

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF)'s stock price has declined in relation to previous closing price of 45.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.46% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

OMF’s Market Performance

OMF’s stock has risen by 5.46% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.51% and a quarterly rise of 22.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.41% for OneMain Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.82% for OMF stock, with a simple moving average of 20.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMF stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for OMF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OMF in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $49 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2023.

OMF Trading at 14.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +6.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMF rose by +5.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.40. In addition, OneMain Holdings Inc. saw 37.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMF starting from Shulman Douglas H., who purchase 1,150 shares at the price of $37.08 back on Aug 01. After this action, Shulman Douglas H. now owns 337,936 shares of OneMain Holdings Inc., valued at $42,642 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.11 for the present operating margin

+86.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneMain Holdings Inc. stands at +17.25. The total capital return value is set at 9.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.27. Equity return is now at value 24.90, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF), the company’s capital structure generated 603.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.79. Total debt to assets is 81.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 570.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.23.

Conclusion

In summary, OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.