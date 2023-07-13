Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) has dropped by -4.36 compared to previous close of 3.21. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.21.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) is $7.07, The public float for ONCY is 58.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.59% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ONCY on July 13, 2023 was 823.70K shares.

ONCY’s Market Performance

ONCY’s stock has seen a -0.97% decrease for the week, with a 98.06% rise in the past month and a 169.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.61% for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.25% for ONCY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 89.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONCY stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ONCY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONCY in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $3 based on the research report published on October 06th of the previous year 2022.

ONCY Trading at 52.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.98%, as shares surge +67.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +110.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCY fell by -0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +137.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.59. In addition, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. saw 88.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCY

The total capital return value is set at -84.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.69. Equity return is now at value -87.90, with -64.50 for asset returns.

Based on Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.39. Total debt to assets is 1.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.58.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.