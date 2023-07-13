Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI)’s stock price has increased by 1.42 compared to its previous closing price of 68.09. However, the company has seen a 10.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/09/22 that Ollie’s Stock Rises for a Sixth Day. Inflation Could Push Consumers to Discounters.

Is It Worth Investing in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) is above average at 35.58x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.96.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) is $67.80, which is -$1.44 below the current market price. The public float for OLLI is 61.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OLLI on July 13, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

OLLI’s Market Performance

OLLI stock saw an increase of 10.46% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.46% and a quarterly increase of 17.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.20% for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.86% for OLLI’s stock, with a 21.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLLI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for OLLI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OLLI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $66 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

OLLI Trading at 11.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares surge +7.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLLI rose by +10.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.45. In addition, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. saw 47.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLLI starting from FLEISHMAN STANLEY, who sale 1,592 shares at the price of $64.22 back on Apr 20. After this action, FLEISHMAN STANLEY now owns 57,161 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., valued at $102,238 using the latest closing price.

HENDRICKSON THOMAS, the Director of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $58.52 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that HENDRICKSON THOMAS is holding 610 shares at $175,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.76 for the present operating margin

+34.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. stands at +5.63. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 6.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.