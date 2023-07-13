Ohmyhome Limited (OMH) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ: OMH)’s stock price has dropped by -4.04 in relation to previous closing price of 3.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ: OMH) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OMH is 6.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OMH on July 13, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

OMH’s Market Performance

OMH’s stock has seen a -6.32% decrease for the week, with a -20.54% drop in the past month and a -26.90% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.61% for Ohmyhome Limited. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.06% for OMH’s stock, with a -39.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OMH Trading at -44.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.18%, as shares sank -35.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMH fell by -6.32%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.09. In addition, Ohmyhome Limited saw -11.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OMH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.99 for the present operating margin

+28.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ohmyhome Limited stands at -43.46.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ohmyhome Limited (OMH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.