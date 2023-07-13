Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.96. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) by analysts is $1200.00, The public float for OPTT is 55.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.09% of that float. On July 13, 2023, the average trading volume of OPTT was 140.22K shares.

OPTT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) has decreased by -4.45 when compared to last closing price of 0.64.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OPTT’s Market Performance

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) has seen a -0.15% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.78% decline in the past month and a 16.58% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.56% for OPTT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.74% for OPTT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.35% for the last 200 days.

OPTT Trading at 7.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPTT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.44%, as shares sank -5.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPTT fell by -0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6101. In addition, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. saw 34.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OPTT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1211.65 for the present operating margin

-5.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stands at -1073.00. The total capital return value is set at -28.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.99. Equity return is now at value -36.00, with -33.10 for asset returns.

Based on Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.23. Total debt to assets is 1.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -7.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.91.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.