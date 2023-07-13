Nucor Corporation (NUE) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is 6.61x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NUE is 1.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Nucor Corporation (NUE) is $163.09, which is -$5.94 below the current market price. The public float for NUE is 120.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.54% of that float. On July 13, 2023, NUE’s average trading volume was 1.58M shares.

The stock of Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) has increased by 0.79 when compared to last closing price of 168.34.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/28/23 that How to invest in ‘green steel’ disrupters: U.S. company gets ArcelorMittal backing and more stocks to watch

NUE’s Market Performance

NUE’s stock has risen by 5.75% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.57% and a quarterly rise of 14.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.68% for Nucor Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.73% for NUE’s stock, with a 16.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NUE stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for NUE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NUE in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $191 based on the research report published on July 05th of the current year 2023.

NUE Trading at 15.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +14.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUE rose by +5.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $158.55. In addition, Nucor Corporation saw 28.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUE starting from Utermark D. Chad, who sale 45,357 shares at the price of $177.13 back on Feb 03. After this action, Utermark D. Chad now owns 172,629 shares of Nucor Corporation, valued at $8,034,300 using the latest closing price.

QUERY KENNETH REX, the Executive Vice President of Nucor Corporation, sale 1,962 shares at $177.99 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that QUERY KENNETH REX is holding 74,138 shares at $349,217 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.15 for the present operating margin

+29.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nucor Corporation stands at +18.25. The total capital return value is set at 44.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.31.

Based on Nucor Corporation (NUE), the company’s capital structure generated 36.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.96. Total debt to assets is 20.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.39.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nucor Corporation (NUE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.