NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) Stock Records -38.55% Quarterly Movement

The stock of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) has gone down by -20.62% for the week, with a -25.44% drop in the past month and a -38.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.13% for NRXP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.24% for NRXP stock, with a simple moving average of -55.52% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) is $5.33, which is $5.62 above the current market price. The public float for NRXP is 37.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NRXP on July 13, 2023 was 304.80K shares.

NRXP) stock’s latest price update

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP)’s stock price has plunge by -13.61relation to previous closing price of 0.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -20.62% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NRXP Trading at -34.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.04%, as shares sank -28.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRXP fell by -20.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4886. In addition, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -65.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRXP starting from Willard Stephen H, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $1.17 back on Dec 16. After this action, Willard Stephen H now owns 50,000 shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $58,500 using the latest closing price.

VAN VOORHEES SETH, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $1.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that VAN VOORHEES SETH is holding 46,337 shares at $33,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRXP

Equity return is now at value -303.30, with -142.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.