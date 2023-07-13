Nextracker Inc. (NXT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NXT is $42.85, which is $4.61 above the current market price. The public float for NXT is 41.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.31% of that float. The average trading volume for NXT on July 13, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.85 compared to its previous closing price of 37.82. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NXT’s Market Performance

Nextracker Inc. (NXT) has experienced a 0.13% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.34% drop in the past month, and a 9.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.52% for NXT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.05% for NXT’s stock, with a 8.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXT stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for NXT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NXT in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $45 based on the research report published on May 16th of the current year 2023.

NXT Trading at 0.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares sank -7.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXT rose by +0.13%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.18. In addition, Nextracker Inc. saw 25.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXT starting from TPG GP A, LLC, who sale 2,518,438 shares at the price of $35.31 back on Jul 03. After this action, TPG GP A, LLC now owns 12,760,752 shares of Nextracker Inc., valued at $88,935,364 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.86 for the present operating margin

+15.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nextracker Inc. stands at +0.06. Equity return is now at value 141.70, with 5.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nextracker Inc. (NXT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.