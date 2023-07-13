M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MTB is 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MTB is $148.98, which is $16.44 above the current price. The public float for MTB is 164.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MTB on July 13, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

MTB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) has surged by 0.03 when compared to previous closing price of 131.45, but the company has seen a 4.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/17/23 that M&T Bank’s Earnings Defy Turmoil to Top Forecasts. The Stock Is Rising.

MTB’s Market Performance

MTB’s stock has risen by 4.76% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.60% and a quarterly rise of 11.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.97% for M&T Bank Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.13% for MTB’s stock, with a -8.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTB stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for MTB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTB in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $150 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

MTB Trading at 7.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares surge +4.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTB rose by +4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.21. In addition, M&T Bank Corporation saw -9.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTB starting from Bible Daryl N., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $120.61 back on Jun 01. After this action, Bible Daryl N. now owns 10,000 shares of M&T Bank Corporation, valued at $1,206,082 using the latest closing price.

Seseri Rudina, the Director of M&T Bank Corporation, sale 700 shares at $118.40 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Seseri Rudina is holding 1,736 shares at $82,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.96 for the present operating margin

The net margin for M&T Bank Corporation stands at +23.58. The total capital return value is set at 8.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.97.

Based on M&T Bank Corporation (MTB), the company’s capital structure generated 32.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.53. Total debt to assets is 4.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.