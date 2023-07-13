MongoDB Inc. (MDB): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MongoDB Inc. (MDB) is $401.50, which is $1.46 above the current market price. The public float for MDB is 66.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MDB on July 13, 2023 was 1.92M shares.

MDB) stock’s latest price update

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.80 compared to its previous closing price of 394.22. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/01/22 that MongoDB Stock Falls Sharply as Fiscal-Year Forecast Disappoints

MDB’s Market Performance

MDB’s stock has fallen by -4.51% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.42% and a quarterly rise of 84.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.00% for MongoDB Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.09% for MDB’s stock, with a 69.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDB stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for MDB by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MDB in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $396 based on the research report published on June 26th of the current year 2023.

MDB Trading at 18.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares surge +2.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDB fell by -4.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $391.20. In addition, MongoDB Inc. saw 98.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDB starting from MERRIMAN DWIGHT A, who sale 606 shares at the price of $382.41 back on Jul 10. After this action, MERRIMAN DWIGHT A now owns 1,214,159 shares of MongoDB Inc., valued at $231,740 using the latest closing price.

Pech Cedric, the Chief Revenue Officer of MongoDB Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $398.07 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Pech Cedric is holding 16,143 shares at $5,971,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.00 for the present operating margin

+72.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for MongoDB Inc. stands at -26.90. The total capital return value is set at -17.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.15. Equity return is now at value -44.70, with -12.80 for asset returns.

Based on MongoDB Inc. (MDB), the company’s capital structure generated 160.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.57. Total debt to assets is 47.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 159.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MongoDB Inc. (MDB) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.