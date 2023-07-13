Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) is above average at 12.24x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.28.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) is $37.60, which is $2.21 above the current market price. The public float for MOD is 50.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.79% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MOD on July 13, 2023 was 427.13K shares.

MOD) stock’s latest price update

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD)’s stock price has surge by 7.34relation to previous closing price of 32.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.82% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MOD’s Market Performance

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) has experienced a 6.82% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.08% rise in the past month, and a 68.36% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.84% for MOD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.33% for MOD’s stock, with a 59.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOD stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for MOD by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for MOD in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $40 based on the research report published on June 13th of the current year 2023.

MOD Trading at 29.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.05% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares surge +7.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOD rose by +6.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +142.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.50. In addition, Modine Manufacturing Company saw 78.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOD starting from Moore Larry Oscar, who sale 17,742 shares at the price of $31.58 back on Jun 22. After this action, Moore Larry Oscar now owns 57,773 shares of Modine Manufacturing Company, valued at $560,278 using the latest closing price.

Patterson Christopher William, the Director of Modine Manufacturing Company, purchase 400 shares at $32.09 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Patterson Christopher William is holding 114,715 shares at $12,834 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.81 for the present operating margin

+17.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Modine Manufacturing Company stands at +6.66. Equity return is now at value 31.00, with 10.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.