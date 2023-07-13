Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.56 compared to its previous closing price of 2.59. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MESA is 2.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MESA is $2.17, which is -$0.25 below the current price. The public float for MESA is 34.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MESA on July 13, 2023 was 333.05K shares.

MESA’s Market Performance

The stock of Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) has seen a -5.10% decrease in the past week, with a 35.20% rise in the past month, and a 1.26% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.46% for MESA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.01% for MESA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.18% for the last 200 days.

MESA Trading at 18.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MESA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.34%, as shares surge +22.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MESA fell by -5.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.44. In addition, Mesa Air Group Inc. saw 58.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MESA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.33 for the present operating margin

+6.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mesa Air Group Inc. stands at -34.40. The total capital return value is set at -1.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.34. Equity return is now at value -52.00, with -14.60 for asset returns.

Based on Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA), the company’s capital structure generated 205.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.28. Total debt to assets is 49.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 168.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 148.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.