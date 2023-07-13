Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) is above average at 29.19x. The 36-month beta value for MMC is also noteworthy at 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MMC is $194.72, which is $6.95 above than the current price. The public float for MMC is 490.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.56% of that float. The average trading volume of MMC on July 13, 2023 was 1.71M shares.

MMC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) has decreased by -0.13 when compared to last closing price of 186.90. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MMC’s Market Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) has experienced a 0.33% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.71% rise in the past month, and a 10.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.25% for MMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.96% for MMC stock, with a simple moving average of 10.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MMC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for MMC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $202 based on the research report published on June 20th of the current year 2023.

MMC Trading at 3.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares surge +4.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMC rose by +0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $183.46. In addition, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. saw 12.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMC starting from MCGIVNEY MARK C, who sale 70,106 shares at the price of $185.53 back on Jun 29. After this action, MCGIVNEY MARK C now owns 33,678 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., valued at $13,006,584 using the latest closing price.

FANJUL OSCAR, the Director of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., sale 5,500 shares at $179.72 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that FANJUL OSCAR is holding 64,616 shares at $988,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.94 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stands at +14.80. The total capital return value is set at 21.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.91. Equity return is now at value 30.80, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC), the company’s capital structure generated 128.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.15. Total debt to assets is 40.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.61.

Conclusion

In summary, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.