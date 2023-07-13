Manchester United plc (MANU) Stock Experiences 18.39% Monthly Change

The stock of Manchester United plc (MANU) has gone down by -6.30% for the week, with a 18.39% rise in the past month and a 1.01% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.90% for MANU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.35% for MANU’s stock, with a 15.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MANU is 0.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MANU is $20.01, which is $5.33 above the current price. The public float for MANU is 51.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MANU on July 13, 2023 was 1.98M shares.

MANU) stock’s latest price update

Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU)’s stock price has increased by 0.75 compared to its previous closing price of 22.75. However, the company has seen a -6.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/09/22 that Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly set to join Saudi club Al-Nassr for history-making $210 million per season

MANU Trading at 10.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MANU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares surge +13.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MANU fell by -6.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.61. In addition, Manchester United plc saw -1.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MANU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.45 for the present operating margin

-14.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Manchester United plc stands at -19.81. The total capital return value is set at -11.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.82. Equity return is now at value -87.20, with -7.00 for asset returns.

Based on Manchester United plc (MANU), the company’s capital structure generated 497.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.27. Total debt to assets is 49.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 418.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Manchester United plc (MANU) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.