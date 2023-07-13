Make Informed Decisions with IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) Stock Updates

The stock of IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) has gone down by -12.24% for the week, with a -8.87% drop in the past month and a -39.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.75% for BACK.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.96% for BACK’s stock, with a -52.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -0.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) by analysts is $1.25, which is $1.14 above the current market price. The public float for BACK is 26.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.48% of that float. On July 13, 2023, the average trading volume of BACK was 2.26M shares.

BACK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) has dropped by -4.20 compared to previous close of 0.12. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BACK Trading at -16.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BACK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.47%, as shares sank -6.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BACK fell by -12.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1221. In addition, IMAC Holdings Inc. saw -42.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BACK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-60.85 for the present operating margin

-9.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for IMAC Holdings Inc. stands at -113.14. Equity return is now at value -240.90, with -131.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.