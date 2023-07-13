Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.70. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) is $71.78, which is -$8.19 below the current market price. The public float for LPX is 70.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LPX on July 13, 2023 was 886.10K shares.

LPX) stock’s latest price update

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX)’s stock price has surge by 5.06relation to previous closing price of 74.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.93% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LPX’s Market Performance

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) has experienced a 7.93% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 23.36% rise in the past month, and a 38.22% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.09% for LPX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.85% for LPX stock, with a simple moving average of 29.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPX stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for LPX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPX in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $82 based on the research report published on June 28th of the current year 2023.

LPX Trading at 21.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.88% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares surge +22.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPX rose by +7.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.31. In addition, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation saw 32.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPX starting from Gottung Lizanne C, who sale 3,587 shares at the price of $62.52 back on Dec 15. After this action, Gottung Lizanne C now owns 27,470 shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, valued at $224,259 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.04 for the present operating margin

+38.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation stands at +23.04. The total capital return value is set at 71.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 51.55. Equity return is now at value 43.50, with 26.10 for asset returns.

Based on Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX), the company’s capital structure generated 27.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.61. Total debt to assets is 16.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.