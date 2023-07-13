Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LMT is 0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LMT is $505.32, which is $46.83 above the current price. The public float for LMT is 254.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LMT on July 13, 2023 was 981.71K shares.

LMT) stock’s latest price update

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.93 in comparison to its previous close of 466.29, however, the company has experienced a -0.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/29/23 that U.S. Considers Long-Range Missiles to Bolster Ukraine’s Fight

LMT’s Market Performance

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) has seen a -0.17% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.16% decline in the past month and a -5.31% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.31% for LMT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.72% for LMT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMT stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for LMT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LMT in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $513 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

LMT Trading at 1.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares surge +0.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMT fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $458.75. In addition, Lockheed Martin Corporation saw -5.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMT starting from Hill Stephanie C., who sale 2,391 shares at the price of $490.84 back on Apr 20. After this action, Hill Stephanie C. now owns 12,604 shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation, valued at $1,173,593 using the latest closing price.

Donovan John, the Director of Lockheed Martin Corporation, purchase 506 shares at $495.17 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Donovan John is holding 2,830 shares at $250,556 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.20 for the present operating margin

+15.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lockheed Martin Corporation stands at +8.69. The total capital return value is set at 34.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.23. Equity return is now at value 53.80, with 10.80 for asset returns.

Based on Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT), the company’s capital structure generated 179.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.24. Total debt to assets is 31.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 176.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.